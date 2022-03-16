No Comments

Kia Telluride Makes KBB Best Family Cars of 2022 List

2022 Kia Telluride

Photo: Kia

Each year, Kelley Blue Book releases a variety of lists that rank vehicles across many segments. In its annual Best Family Cars list for 2022, the automotive research company named the 2022 Kia Telluride as one of the Best 3-Row SUVs for Families.

See What’s Available: Check out the attractive 2022 Kia SUV lineup

When crafting the Best Family Cars list, KBB looks at each vehicle’s safety, IIHS testing, value, reliability and durability, driving experience, comfort and convenience, cargo capability, and child seat options. Since the Telluride made its debut, it has made quite a statement in its segment. Offering a long list of standard features, the Telluride has been lauded by various organizations like Edmunds, World Car Awards, Car and Driver, and more.

To quote Kelley Blue Book directly, the 2022 Telluride “boasts an unmatched mix of practicality and desirability.” When looking at the categories that KBB considers for its list, the Telluride excels in nearly every one of them. The Kia SUV was recently named a Top Safety Pick by the IIHS and comes with a handful of standard safety systems, including Rear Occupant Alert that provides audible and visual warnings when unattended passengers remain in the back seat.

2022 Kia Telluride

Photo: Kia

In addition to being safe, the Telluride has been praised for having an incredibly convenient interior filled with helpful standard features. To help make life a bit easier, all models come with Kia Connect, a navigation system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Driver Talk, Quiet Mode, remote start, dual-zone climate control, sliding and folding second-row seats, reclining third-row seats, and a total of six USB charging ports.

Here’s a breakdown of other useful family-focused specs:

MSRP: $33,090

$33,090 Trims: LX, S, EX, SX

LX, S, EX, SX Seating: 7 or 8 passengers

7 or 8 passengers Fuel Economy: Up to 26 mpg on the highway

Up to 26 mpg on the highway Max cargo space: 87 cubic feet

87 cubic feet Warranty: 10-year/100,000-mile warranty program

This isn’t the first time the Telluride has been praised as an outstanding vehicle, and I have a feeling it won’t be the last.