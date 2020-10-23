No Comments

Killer Car Movies: “Super Hybrid” (2010)

There are two kinds of scary movie: “actually” scary, and “fun” scary. There are plenty of movies out there that have been produced for the sole purpose of scaring the crud out of you. But there are also lighter, sillier, more fun scary movies that, while hard to take seriously, are a blast to watch. As The News Wheel continues its Halloween countdown of killer car movies, we come to a stellar case of “fun” scary: a strange little low-budget thriller from 2010 called Super Hybrid.

The story of “Super Hybrid”

Super Hybrid is a modestly budgeted American/German coproduction that seems to have been crafted as a fun throwback to older movies like The Car (1977). Produced by several small companies and released in a limited capacity in 2010, the film has remained largely under the radar for many horror fans.

The movie tells the tale of a shape-shifting, murderous car that can assume various different physical forms to attract victims. Once you get behind the wheel, you’ve had it: the car eats you alive. The living vehicle soon finds itself impounded in a garage that’s been closed for the weekend. Five employees remain, and when they discover they’re locked in, they must fight to survive as the car picks them off one by one.

Why it’s scary

Admittedly, this killer car flick is light on scares. Its throwback nature has the side effect of making it rather predictable; if you’ve ever seen an 80’s slasher movie or blockbusters like Alien, you know what you’re in for. Films about young people stuck in an isolated place while a mysterious killer takes them out is nothing new, so don’t expect anything groundbreaking from this film.

But let’s face it: if you’re taking the time to sit down and watch a movie called Super Hybrid, you’re not looking for Duel or Christine levels of class. What Super Hybrid lacks in originality, it makes up for with an undeniable fun factor. The film also features competent directing and a number of moody shots that make the car look particularly eerie. There are a few suspenseful moments, and even a couple of legitimate scares to be found.

All that said, it’s worth pointing out one bizarre fact: despite what the title might have you think, the car in this movie is not a hybrid. Well, at least not in the automotive sense. If you’re looking for a movie where a high-tech electric vehicle eats people, don’t hold your breath: the car spends most of the movie as a 1976 Chevy Nova.

If you’re looking for a newer killer car movie to watch this Halloween season, definitely give this interesting little flick a try.