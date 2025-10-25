Lamborghini Now Offers a 10-Year Warranty Like Kia — But There’s a Catch

For decades, owning a Lamborghini has been less about practicality and more about prestige and raw power. Now, with this new extended warranty, the Italian marque is rewriting part of its identity. Lamborghini aims to support customers “through every stage of ownership,” a notable shift for a brand that traditionally emphasized immediate thrills over long-term service.

While Kia has offered 10-year warranties since 2008, Lamborghini’s decision to follow suit in a luxury context signals a strategic shift. The brand no longer relies solely on performance and design—it now wants to guarantee endurance.

Extending Peace of Mind with the Selezione Program

The Selezione Warranty Extension is the centerpiece of this initiative. It enables customers to maintain official factory coverage for up to ten years, setting a new benchmark in supercar aftercare. Giuliano Cassataro, Lamborghini’s Head of After Sales, described the program as a way to “preserve the integrity, performance, and emotional power” of every vehicle.

According to autoevolution, the Selezione program is part of a wider support ecosystem that includes certified service, inspections, and access to Genuine Spare Parts. Each step is designed to maintain the car as close as possible to its original factory state. This warranty is more than just a policy—it’s part of a broader commitment to authenticity and value retention.

The initiative applies across most of Lamborghini’s current lineup and aligns with the company’s belief in “defeating time”—a phrase they’ve tied to their ownership philosophy.

Lamborghini Revuelto – © Shutterstock

Batteries and Maintenance for the Hybrid Era

Alongside the decade-long warranty, Lamborghini is also introducing an eight-year warranty for the high-voltage batteries used in its hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. This includes the Revuelto, Temerario, and Urus SE, which are also covered by five years of scheduled maintenance.

These offers are meant to ease concerns around battery life and service costs as Lamborghini continues its shift toward electrified performance. This approach underlines Lamborghini’s trust in its new technologies and engineering capabilities.

With hybrids becoming a bigger part of the brand’s future lineup, this warranty structure not only reduces risk for buyers but helps transition Lamborghini’s image into one of modern dependability—not just legacy performance.

Timeless Service Through Heritage Restoration and Global Support

Preserving Lamborghini vehicles isn’t limited to new models. The brand continues to invest in Polo Storico, its department for the restoration and certification of classic models. Founded in 2015, Polo Storico uses original archives and methods to restore vehicles to exact historical specifications.

Service and maintenance for all Lamborghinis, regardless of age, are handled through the Lamborghini Official Network, a global system of trained technicians and specialists. Every intervention, from accessory installation to full restoration, is carried out with the aim of maintaining factory precision and style.

According to the company statements reported by the same source, this comprehensive support network reflects Lamborghini’s goal: every vehicle, no matter its age, should perform and look as its designers intended.