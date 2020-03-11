No Comments

Lansing Delta Township Assembly Builds 3-Millionth Vehicle

This 2020 Chevrolet Traverse Premier Redline Edition was the 3-millionth vehicle built at Lansing Delta Township Assembly

Photo: General Motors

History was made in February when a Silver Ice Metallic 2020 Chevrolet Traverse Premier Redline Edition rolled off the line at General Motors’ Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant. That very sporty SUV was the 3 millionth vehicle built at the plant since it opened in 2006.

“Our workforce is second to none,” said Manufacturing Executive Director Mike Trevorrow. “Every time the transporters head out to dealerships across the country, the hard work and pride of everyone at Lansing Delta Township Assembly goes with them.”

Chevrolet Made in America: The 2020 Chevy Silverado 1500 is one of the most functional trucks on the road

From the first to the 3-millionth

Photo: General Motors

The production of the 3-millionth vehicle at Lansing Delta Township Assembly comes less than five years since the 2-millionth vehicle rolled off the line — a White Frost Tricoat 2016 Buick Enclave built on August 2015. The millionth vehicle, a Crystal Red Tintcoat GMC Acadia Denali, was built in November 2011.

The milestone 3-millionth vehicle comes just shy of 14 years after the first vehicle was built at the plant. On May 24, 2006, Lansing Delta Township Assembly kicked off production with a white Saturn Outlook.

Today, Lansing Delta Township Assembly is GM’s newest facility in the United States and one of its most efficient. It was the first General Motors plant to earn the ever Leader in Energy and Environmental Design-Gold Certified Automobile Manufacturing Facility distinction, and it’s also home to a 75-acre habitat.

Last year, GM invested $36 million in Lansing Delta Township Assembly to support production of the Traverse and Enclave. The plant boasts approximately 2,497 hourly and salaried employees, and it will add 800 more jobs later this year when a third shift goes into effect.

Need a New Ride? Here’s what to consider when shopping to accommodate your lifestyle