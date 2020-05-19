No Comments

Larry ten Voorde Wins Porsche Supercup Virtual Edition

Photo: Porsche

Larry ten Voorde, the 23-year-old Dutch racing driver, has been crowned the victor of the Porsche Supercup Virtual Edition, the short substitute series for the usual Supercup season.

Ten Voorde, who won six (real) races in last year’s Porsche Carrera Cup Germany series, performed strongly in the virtual competition from the very start, ultimately beating his long-time rivals Ayhancan Güven and Dylan Pereira.

The Porsche Supercup Virtual Edition was held using the realistic iRacing video game, allowing real racing drivers to entertain viewers in the absence of real, physical races.

Photo: Porsche

The season lasted just four weekends, with each weekend featuring two 25-minute races at some of the world’s most famous tracks — recreated faithfully in the game with laser-scanning technology. All eight race wins were shared by ten Voorde, Güven, and Pereira, with four, three, and one victory to their names, respectively.

Ten Voorde also managed to finish second at every race he did not win. He trailed Güven by only two points as the Porsche Supercup Virtual Edition headed to Monza for the final two rounds, and, in decisive fashion, proceeded to win both events to take the crown. Final standings were ten Voorde with 180 points, Güven with 166, and Pereira with 123.

“The season finale of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Virtual Edition was perfect proof that a virtual season of our series was the right decision,” said Oliver Schwab, Porsche Supercup’s project manager. “Both races were gripping from start to finish. It’s fantastic that the drivers and teams embraced the virtual competition with such enthusiasm. Now we’re looking forward to the start of the real season.”

Though the Supercup Virtual Edition is over, those hoping to see more sim racing action can look to the Porsche Esports Supercup, where real racing drivers and professional sim racers are competing head to head in extremely close battles.