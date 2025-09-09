Manuals Are Nearly Gone: These Are The Last Manual Transmission SUVs and Trucks in the U.S.

Manual transmissions are on the brink of extinction in the U.S. SUV and pickup markets, with only a handful of models still offering the once-popular option. Jeep, Ford, and Toyota continue to cater to the enthusiasts holding onto the stick shift, but for how much longer? With consumer interest steadily dwindling and the increasing demand for automatic transmissions, the days of the manual SUV and pickup seem numbered.

While the debate about manuals versus automatics rages on among car enthusiasts, the market has shifted significantly in favor of automatics. SUVs and pickups—once the playground of manual gearboxes—are no longer primarily vehicles for driving enjoyment but for practical use. As such, the number of models offering manuals in this category has dramatically dropped, leaving only a few holdouts that continue to appeal to a small but passionate audience.

The Last Remaining Manual SUVs

For those who still crave the hands-on experience of shifting gears, there are only two manual transmission SUVs available in the U.S. today. The Jeep Wrangler, a legendary off-roader, remains one of the few that still offers a manual option across several of its trims.

According to TopSpeed, the Wrangler’s six-speed manual transmission is paired with a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, delivering 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. Starting at $32,690 for the base two-door Sport model, the Wrangler’s appeal lies in its rugged off-road capabilities, standard four-wheel drive, and versatility.

Ford’s Bronco, which made a strong comeback after a long hiatus, also offers a manual transmission option, though only for specific trims. The 2025 Bronco comes equipped with a seven-speed manual transmission, a unique feature that includes a low crawler gear for tackling steep inclines.

Unlike the Wrangler’s V6, the Bronco’s manual option is paired with a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine, providing 300 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque. However, this is available only on the two-door and select four-door versions, with a starting price of $39,995. The Bronco is positioned as a competitor to the Wrangler, offering a slightly more refined driving experience thanks to its independent front suspension.

The Final Manual Pickup: Toyota Tacoma

While many manufacturers have abandoned the idea of offering a manual in their pickups, Toyota has managed to keep the option alive in the 2025 Tacoma. This model comes with a six-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) available on the SR, TRD Sport, and TRD Off-Road trims. The 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine powering the Tacoma produces 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.

The iMT technology, which includes automatic rev-matching for smoother gear changes, makes it easier for drivers to control the vehicle without the traditional challenge of mastering the clutch. With a starting price of $30,000 for the base SR model, the Tacoma also offers part-time 4WD as standard.

Toyota’s decision to retain the manual transmission in its lower-end trims is partly driven by its off-road-focused audience, despite the growing trend of automatic transmissions. However, the manual option is not available in higher-end trims, such as the hybrid variants of the Tacoma, where automatic transmissions are the norm. The future of the manual in the Tacoma lineup is uncertain, but Toyota’s move reflects a commitment to the niche market that still values driving engagement in trucks.

The Decline of the Manual Transmission in SUVs and Pickups

The gradual disappearance of manual transmissions from the SUV and pickup markets can be attributed to several factors. First, consumer demand has shifted away from the manual as an everyday driving option. According to industry experts, SUVs and pickups are now primarily used as family vehicles or workhorses, making convenience and ease of driving more important than the involvement of a manual transmission.

As these vehicles become more practical, the appeal of a manual, once associated with driving enjoyment, has waned. Automatic transmissions, which offer better fuel efficiency and are easier to use, have become the standard in the vast majority of vehicles.

Additionally, the electrification of the automotive industry is pushing the market further away from manual transmissions. Electric vehicles, which are becoming more prevalent, do not require manual gearboxes due to their single-speed nature. This shift, combined with the increasing focus on fuel efficiency and emissions standards, has made it increasingly difficult for automakers to justify the investment in producing manual transmissions for new vehicles.