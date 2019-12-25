No Comments

Last Porsche 991 Has Rolled Out of the Factory

Photo: Porsche

The last 991-generation Porsche 911 has rolled off the production line, marking the end of a major era for the German automaker.

First launched in 2011, the 991 generation was one of the biggest steps forward for the popular sports car, which boasted an aluminum-steel composite body, a new high-tech roll stabilization system, and almost 90 percent all-new components.

The last 991 to come out of the Porsche factory is a limited-edition 911 Speedster, essentially a convertible version of the high-performance 911 R that features unique bodywork, a six-speed manual transmission, and a naturally-aspirated, 4.0-liter flat-six engine.

The company says this last Speedster brings the total up to 233,540 Porsche 911 models produced since 2011, though it’s notable that of these, only 1948 were Speedsters.

This was done as an homage to the Porsche 356 that was first launched in 1948 — the first generation of the 911, before it was succeeded by a car actually named the 911. And, of course, it raises the exclusiveness and the price, as though being the very last 991 off the Porsche production line wasn’t enough.

This particular 911 Speedster is finished in a two-tone silver and white paint scheme and will be offered on the United States market.

Porsche is now moving on to the 992 generation of the 911 sports car, which is already available at the Carrera and Carrera S trim levels in the U.S. It’s probably going to be the very last 911 generation that doesn’t come right out of the gates with an electrified option.