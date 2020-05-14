No Comments

Leather vs. Leatherette: Which One Is Best?

Leather upholstery is just one of the factors that make Cadillac interiors so sophisticated

Photo: © General Motors

If you’ve ever wondered what the differences are between leather and leatherette seating you’re in the right place. Discover which vehicle upholstery option is best for your needs and lifestyle.

Refined Travel Companions: Meet the 2020 Cadillac SUV lineup

Contrasting compositions

Leather is more porous than leatherette, which makes it a more ventilated seating material

Perhaps the most obvious difference between leather and leatherette, is that one is a natural material that comes from cowhide, while the other is a manmade material. Leatherette, sometimes called “faux leather,” is a synthetic surface typically made of plastic or vinyl that mimics the look and feel of real leather.

Thanks to modern technology and fine-tuned production methods, today’s varieties of leatherette are so similar to leather that it can be hard to tell the difference.

Pros and cons

Learn how to remove pressure dents from leather car seats here

Photo: The News Wheel

One key benefit of leatherette is that it’s more affordable than leather while still giving an upscale vibe to your vehicle’s cabin. It’s also more durable and easy to clean since it’s not porous. This makes it simpler to wipe off liquid, dirt, and other debris without staining the seat upholstery. On the downside, because leatherette is synthetic it lacks ventilation and tends to feel “sticky” when the weather gets hot.

Real leather looks cooler than faux leather, so it’s the better choice if you don’t mind splurging a bit on your vehicle’s interior. It’s more breathable than leatherette and will keep you more comfortable in warmer weather. However, it’s more challenging to maintain, especially if you have children or pets.

If you have leather seats, you’ll need to keep special leather-cleaning products on hand to preserve the condition of the upholstery. Spills are also more difficult to remove from leather seats. And sometimes, leather seats will crack over time.

Interested in learning more about leather? Familiarize yourself with the differences between aniline and semi-aniline leather when you read this article here. Or learn why napa leather is so special to gearheads and those in the auto industry.

Elevated Interiors: Rejuvenate your Chevy’s cabin with these nifty accessories