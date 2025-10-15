The Lexus LS Is Now a Six-Wheel Minivan — and It’s Real

Lexus transforms its flagship LS into a bold six-wheeled electric minivan concept, set to debut at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show with radical design and a focus on luxury family mobility.

Six Wheels Lexus LS Concept
LThe Lexus LS Is Now a Six-Wheel Minivan — and It’s Real YouTube / Toyota Times | The News Wheel
Teased during a 90-minute livestream, the LS minivan concept stunned viewers expecting a different reveal. While the brand’s upcoming LFR supercar remained unseen, this six-wheeled vehicle—complete with asymmetrical doors and expansive cabin space—unexpectedly stole the spotlight.

Lexus has already begun shifting its strategy in response to changing luxury preferences, with more buyers showing interest in high-end minivans over traditional sedans. The LM (Luxury Mover), a rebadged version of the Toyota Alphard, was Lexus’ first step in this direction. Now, the LS minivan concept suggests a deeper reimagining of what the brand’s top-tier offerings could look like.

Although no official specifications have been shared yet, the vehicle’s electric nature is implied by its packaging and proportions. According to Motor1, its tall, boxy shape and flat roofline hint at a focus on maximizing interior comfort—a hallmark of modern electric design.

A Six-Wheel Configuration Built for Shock Value

The most striking feature of the concept is undoubtedly its third axle. With six wheels and three axles, the design diverges dramatically from anything currently in the Lexus lineup. This configuration has only been seen in limited cases across the automotive world, such as the AMG G63 6×6, or historically with vehicles like the Hispano Suiza H6 and Covini C6W.

The unusual setup appears to be more about generating attention than serving any functional need. As Motor1 notes, “a third axle is a sure way to grab attention, as if using the storied LS name for such an unconventional vehicle weren’t already controversial.” That design decision alone positions the concept as a provocative statement rather than a production-ready prototype.

© YouTube / Toyota Times

Dramatic Design Choices and Asymmetrical Layout

The visual elements teased in the livestream reveal a highly sculpted concept with bold lighting accents and unconventional proportions. The front end features vertical LED daytime running lights that stretch from bumper to hood, while the rear lighting climbs upward along the vehicle’s height, further accentuating its verticality.

One of the more curious aspects is the door layout. On the passenger side, there appears to be no standard front door. Instead, a large electric sliding door dominates the side profile, offering access to what seems to be a generously proportioned cabin. According to the preview, the arrangement suggests an asymmetrical design likely tailored for chauffeur-style transport.

A Flagship Identity Reimagined

The use of the LS nameplate for a minivan marks a radical departure for Lexus. Traditionally associated with the launch of the brand in 1989 and a symbol of luxury sedan engineering, the LS has long served as a flagship. Repurposing that badge for a concept this far removed from its origins is a significant branding move.

This decision may divide opinion. Some purists may find the transition from sedan to multi-axle minivan unsettling. Others might interpret it as an innovative response to evolving market expectations. Lexus has not confirmed whether the vehicle will enter production, but the concept seems unlikely to reach showrooms in its current form.

The LS minivan will appear alongside other concept vehicles at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show, including a luxury Century coupe and potentially a Corolla concept. Until the event officially opens on October 29, only teaser visuals and speculation are available to the public.

