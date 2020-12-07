Lia Farley, Wife of New Ford CEO, is a Budding Rock Star
It seems like Lia Farley is living the dream. She’s following her passion as a musician, playing guitar and singing in United Kingdom-based band Winding Road. Her husband, Jim, made a tidy $8.4 million in 2019 and recently took over as the CEO of Ford. On Sunday, the proud hubby and new head man at the 117-year-old automaker shared one of Winding Road’s latest videos on Twitter, catching praise from a wide range of admirers.
Lia Farley, Winding Road cover ‘Here Comes the Sun’
Farley tweeted out the video for Winding Road’s cover of The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun.” Running a nice 4 minutes and 20 seconds, the video seems to recontextualize the song’s upbeat message within the current moment, reminding the viewer that brighter days are ahead.
“My wife, Lia has been keeping busy with her band, Winding Road. Check out this fun video, share if you like it,” Farley wrote in his tweet.
You wouldn’t get the COVID-19 connection were it not for the music video’s short introduction. Opening on an image of clouds accompanied by the sounds of rain and thunder, we cut to a television screen tuned into a BBC update on the pandemic. The camera pans over to find a family — all wearing masks — sitting on the couch watching silently. The video then cuts to the current, outgoing President of the United States mispronouncing the name of the virus. This is followed by U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussing shaking hands with COVID-19 patients three weeks before contracting the virus.
From there, it’s off to sunny skies as the song starts in kind. Farley is seen walking through Kensington Gardens in London, singing the as she goes. This is intercut with shots of bandmates Richard Kluth, Ed Palmer, Mark Foster, and Nick Losseff.
Winding Road — ‘Here Comes the Sun’
Though the video is five months old, the message of hopefulness is applicable with a coronavirus vaccine on the horizon. Jim Farley’s tweet drew glowing replies from followers including Tech Mahindra Americas President Lakshmanan Chidambaram and Mustang Funny Car driver Bob Tasca III.
“Here Comes the Sun” is the most-watched video on Winding Road’s YouTube channel with over 2,000 views and climbing. Other covers from Winding Road include Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” R.E.M.’s “It’s the End of the World as We Know It,” and Sheryl Crow’s “Every Day is a Winding Road.”
Jim Farley spoke with The Detroit Free Press’ Phoebe Wall Howard on Monday, saying, “I am so proud of Lia and her music, she is the talent in the family.”
According to Lia Farley’s IMDB profile, her talents also include acting, script supervision, marathon running, and tennis.
