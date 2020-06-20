No Comments

Vincentric Names Lincoln Canada’s Best Value Luxury SUV Brand

The Lincoln Nautilus, built in Canada, won the Vincentric Best Value award for luxury midsize SUV/crossovers

Photo: Lincoln

The Lincoln Motor Company took the top spot for luxury SUVs and crossovers in the newly released 2020 Vincentric Best Value in Canada Awards. This marks the first time in the awards’ nine-year history that Lincoln has been the top brand in the segment. Helping the brand make its case for that award were a pair of segment wins from the Lincoln Navigator and built-in-Canada Nautilus.

To determine the winners of the Best Value in Canada awards, Vincentric goes over eight ownership cost factors. This includes estimates for depreciation, fuel costs, insurance, maintenance, and repairs. These factors — as well as financing, fees and taxes, and opportunity cost — are weighed against the expected cost for vehicles across the 10 provinces and Northwest Territories to determine which vehicles offer the best value to Canadian drivers.

David Wurster, president of Vincentric, says that the results of the 2020 Best Value in Canada awards are particularly critical in the time of COVID-19.

“During this time of economic uncertainty, it’s more important than ever that consumers get the most value out of their vehicle purchases,” Wurster said. “Because our awards use a data-driven analysis to determine the best value, consumers can harness the results to help guide their decisions and get the most value for their money when it’s needed most.”

Nautilus, Navigator guide Lincoln to Vincentric Best Value win

Lincoln pulled down the title of best value brand for luxury SUVs and crossovers on the strength of its Nautilus and Navigator. The former earned the title of best luxury midsize SUV/crossover and the latter was named best large luxury SUV/crossover. With its win this year, the Nautilus has now topped its segment for best value two years in a row.

Lincoln continues to bolster its impressive SUV and crossover lineup with its latest additions, the Corsair and Aviator, which are both now available in Canada.

