Make the Lincoln Anniversary, You Cowards

The Lincoln Anniversary looks like prime halo car territory

Photo: Lincoln

Back in June, Lincoln Motor Company announced that it would be teaming up with students from the ArtCenter College of Design to envision the future of the brand’s Quiet Flight design language. Lincoln is showing off one of the vehicles, a four-passenger coupe called the Anniversary, and, y’all, just make this thing.

The Anniversary got a public debut on Friday at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, which is part of Monterey Car Week. According to Lincoln Global Director Kemal Curic, the luxury brand was so taken by the student creation that Lincoln just had to build one to show off.

“The storyboarding presented by these students was beyond impressive, showcasing their rich design talent and creative approach to storytelling,” said Curic. “This is precisely why we decided to create a full-sized replica of one of the projects, highlight the amazing talent in tomorrow’s designers and their unique perspective of our Lincoln Quiet Flight brand DNA.”

Photos: Lincoln Anniversary 2040 concept comes to life

Low, long, lovely

Low, long, lovely

This thing just looks like it’d be quick

Photo: Lincoln

Pretty shapely in the back, too

Photo: Lincoln

A bit Batmobileish, no?

Photo: Lincoln

Anniversary gets its name from a short film featuring the car. The short envisions a couple celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary by cruising to spots of some significance in their relationship. Lincoln says that the goal of the vehicle is to help passengers connect to the past and present through digital technology.

And that’s all well and good, but get a load of this thing. That form! Those wheels! Sure, it feels a bit ahead of its time, but the Anniversary seems like it could lay the foundation for an elevated Lincoln halo car. Just imagine what this’d do with the F-150 Lightning’s electric powertrain.

Or at least it would if Lincoln comes back around to making cars. Lincoln’s focus will stay on utility vehicles for the foreseeable future as it readies up four EVs by 2030. While the push to electrification could potentially lead to a renaissance for coupes, the Anniversary is likely destined to become another promise unfulfilled.

But, hey, 2040 isn’t all that far away, so maybe put a pin in this one and come back to it, yeah?

