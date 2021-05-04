No Comments

Lincoln Sales More Than Double in April

The Lincoln Aviator was the brand’s bestselling vehicle in April

Photo: Lincoln

Lincoln Motor Company sales in April reached 10,468 vehicles, up 114.9 percent year-over-year from 2020. The luxury brand sold just 4,870 vehicles last year, the result of COVID-19 being declared a global pandemic in March.

Lincoln SUVs leap across the board in April

All four vehicles in the current Lincoln lineup saw triple-digit sales increases over last April and record sales at retail. The Lincoln Aviator was the brand’s top-selling vehicle for the month at 2,844 delivered — up 193.8 percent year-over-year. Not far behind was the Lincoln Corsair at 2,821 vehicles, up 141.7 percent.

With the launch of the new and improved 2021 model, the Nautilus also posted an impressive sales month with 2,609 delivered. That total is good for a 164.3 percent year-over-year increase from April 2020. The Lincoln Navigator rounded out the lineup with sales totaling 1,669, an increase of 114.2 percent.

Lincoln’s SUVs saw similarly impressive gains at retail, guiding the brand to a record sales month. The Corsair was the brand’s bestselling vehicle at retail with a 140 percent year-over-year gain. Aviator sales increased 193.6 percent, Navigator sales “more than doubled,” and the new Nautilus increased retail sales 150 percent. As 2020 was something of an aberration (to say the least), Lincoln also notes that Corsair and Nautilus were up a respective 75.7 percent at 6.1 percent from April 2019.

The strong result in April likely secures a year in the black for the Lincoln brand. Through the first third of the year, Lincoln’s sales are up 17.9 percent at 35,878 vehicles — a 5,000-plus vehicle difference from 2020. Lincoln SUVs are up 36.6 percent with 33,347 sold. The Corsair leads the brand with sales totaling 9,935 vehicles and a year-to-date gain of 45.3 percent.

