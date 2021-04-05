No Comments

Lincoln Corsair Nabs Second Straight Autotrader Interior Award

Lincoln Corsair lands on Autotrader 10 Best Car Interiors Under $50K list yet again

Photo: Lincoln

The Lincoln Corsair once again finds itself on the 10 Best Car Interiors Under $50,000 list put out by Autotrader. The Corsair makes the 2021 list after landing among the top 10 in its inaugural year.

Autotrader ranked the 2021 Lincoln Corsair No. 4 on the list, hailing it as “a quiet, serene sanctuary that is comfortable for everyone inside.” Eric Brandt writes that the Corsair is similar in many respects to two of its larger siblings — the Aviator and Navigator — and is sure to note that this is a very good thing.

“Corsair embraces the rejuvenating, horizontal elements of our full-size Navigator and three-row Aviator, while underscoring these cues with even more dynamic emphasis,” said Robert Gelardi, Lincoln chief interior designer. “Our diligence of imbuing these characteristics in Corsair has paid off with this wonderful recognition, providing our clients not only with a serene respite from the outside world but also the technology to make their journey effortless and reflective of the overall Lincoln brand.”

Corsair’s sliding second row gets Autotrader’s attention

The Corsair earned points from Autotrader for its smart sliding second-row seat

Photo: Lincoln

While this year’s write-up doesn’t make mention of the available Beyond Blue interior option, which Autotrader called out in 2020, it does call out some of the Corsair’s finer features. Brandt spotlights the second-row sliding bench seat, which can recline up to six degrees and can slide six inches forward or backward to accommodate more cargo or provide additional legroom.

Of course, there’s far more to the Lincoln Corsair than a handy second-row seat that earns its spot on the list. The quietness comes from Active Noise Control, which is the focal point of Lincoln’s sanctuary branding. You also get touches like a floating center console with piano key shifter and symphonic chimes recorded by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra in addition to its clean, focused design.

And, yes, you can totally opt for a Beyond Blue interior if you opt for the Corsair Reserve. Other options available for the Corsair include a panoramic Vista Roof and 24-way Perfect Position seats with five available massage settings.

Lincoln’s made quite a habit of landing on lists of vehicles with the best interiors. Last summer, the Aviator grabbed a spot on WardsAuto’s 10 Best Interiors List, following up the Nautilus Black Label earning similar honors the year prior.

