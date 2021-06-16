No Comments

Lincoln to Go Fully Electric by 2030, First EV Debuts Next Year

Lincoln teased the new face of its first EV, set to debut next year

Photo: Lincoln

As Ford Motor Company continues to accelerate toward the goal of an all-EV lineup with new vehicles like the 2022 F-150 Lightning, its luxury brand has been conspicuously quiet. Until Wednesday, that is. Lincoln announced that its first EV debuts in 2022. This will kick off a push to fully electrify the brand’s lineup by 2030.

Electrified Lincolns Available Today: New Corsair Grand Touring melds efficiency with smooth performance

“As we accelerate Lincoln’s transformation in North America and China, there is no better time to propel the Lincoln brand forward with electrification,” said Joy Falotico, president, Lincoln. “Electrification will take Quiet Flight to a new level with the smooth, exhilarating take-off feel and serene quietness our clients expect from a Lincoln.”

Four Lincoln EVs expected, including Aviator and Corsair

Lincoln didn’t reveal any details about the EV that will debut next year, but it may very well be an electric version of the Aviator. In May, Ford Chief Product Platform and Operations Officer Hau Thai-Tang confirmed an Aviator EV during his Capital Markets Day presentation. The Aviator will use Ford’s dedicated rear-wheel-drive/all-wheel-drive battery electric vehicle platform, which will also underpin an electric version of the Explorer.

The EV debuting in 2022 — which also happens to be the brand’s centennial — will be the first of four for Lincoln. Lincoln said all will share the same AWD/RWD BEV flexible architecture, which can accommodate a range of vehicle types and sizes. Ford’s Oakville Assembly in Canada will build one of those vehicles, thought to be an all-electric version of the Corsair, after production on the Nautilus ends sometime in 2024.

Lincoln is almost certainly also working to figure out a way to deliver an electric version of its full-size Navigator SUV. A Navigator EV would likely use Ford’s second BEV platform, which underpins the 2022 F-150 Lightning and is intended for trucks and larger SUVs.

This will lead Lincoln to a fully electric lineup by 2030. Lincoln says it intends for half of its global sales volume to come from zero-emissions vehicles by 2025. Lincoln’s current portfolio includes the Corsair, Nautilus, Aviator, and Navigator.

Current from Lincoln: Aviator three-row crossover looks good, drives even better