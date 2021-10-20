Lincoln, Shinola Collab on a Hot Aviator Concept
Lincoln and Shinola are two luxury brands with deep roots in Detroit. So it seems only fitting and all-too natural that the pair would team up in some form or fashion. The Lincoln Aviator Shinola concept that debuted recently shows just what two titans can do when their powers combine.
Lincoln designers inspired by Shinola products
The project started when Lincoln designers visited the Shinola flagship showroom in Detroit and took a gander at some of the goods. Inspired by items like a watch, duffle bag, and bike seat, the team was off to the races. Ultimately, they put together a take on the three-row Lincoln Aviator luxury crossover that folds in some iconic Shinola hallmarks.
“Shinola opened up their showroom to us as a playground — allowing us to explore how their brand’s lifestyle ethos could be woven into a new theme for one of our vehicles,” said Lincoln Design Director Kemal Curic. “Our designers were handed a rare gift, and they made the most of it. The fresh insights our team gained studying popular design motifs make this new Aviator concept a true celebration of craftsmanship.”
The Lincoln Aviator Shinola concept premiered at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in August and left quite an impression. It boasts a unique soft white exterior punctuated by copper accents, drawing on the mother of pearl watch dials of Shinola watches and elements of the Shinola Runwell bike seat. The most striking use of the copper is either its massive wheels or the signature grille, which uses a copper pattern against a black background and stark white Lincoln star.
Inside, the Aviator Shinola concept boasts the “luxurious smell of Shinola whiskey leather,” which could potentially pose a problem were you to get pulled over driving this SUV. It looks as fancy as it smells and feels thanks to crème suede and a woven-in textile in the seats that incorporates Lincoln’s signature blue color scheme.
Finishing off the aesthetic is a woven metal mesh texture in the instrument panel and second-row console. This evokes the look of Shinola watches and gives the Lincoln Aviator Shinola a sort of industrialized feel.
Who knew that two major luxury brands coming together would produce something so … luxurious? Just think if they released this thing as a Black Label trim. Throw in a duffle bag and watch, too? Magic.
