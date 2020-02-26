No Comments

Loss of Driving Ability Impacts Older Men More Than Women

As people age, their driving ability decreases. For older men, losing their ability to drive, the freedom associated with the open road, and the self-sufficiency afforded by driving causes greater stress and sadness than for women who have to turn in their keys. Why? According to research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety that surveyed 2,990 people, women have stronger social networks and support than older men, especially when in need of advice.

The Future Looks Eco-friendly: Cadillac launches electric vehicle push

“When it comes to older drivers, data from our study suggests there are perceived social support differences between older male and female drivers,” said Dr. David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “Men and women who have reduced their driving report similar levels of care and emotional support from friends and family, but older male drivers find it harder to seek out advice and guidance.”

The study, which is part of a multiple-year research endeavor — the AAA LongROAD (Longitudinal Research on Aging Drivers) — revealed that 43 percent of men and 57 percent of women have spent less time in the driver’s seat in the past year. Many older drivers put driving restrictions on themselves, according to the AAA Foundation. Sticking to only familiar routes, keeping trips short, or only driving during the day are ways older drivers adapt to their declining ability and confidence behind the wheel.

“Cutting back on driving may threaten older drivers’ sense of independence and may complicate their ability to run errands, keep medical appointments, or visit friends,” said AAA Traffic Safety Advocacy Project Manager Rhonda Shah. “Just like planning for financial and healthcare needs in retirement, there are many benefits to planning ahead for the day when it makes sense to limit or stop driving.”

Innovative Systems: An overview of Cadillac technology

Self-regulating driving behavior isn’t a full-proof or sustainable option for aging drivers. According to AAA, it’s important for aging drivers, their families, and healthcare professionals to talk about driving needs, changes, and solutions such as ridesharing, carpooling, and public transportation that can help everyone feel connected, safe, and supported as driving challenges increase.