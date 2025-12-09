Lotus Adds Gas Engine to Eletre SUV, Creating a Powerful 952HP Hybrid Model

Lotus, traditionally known for its performance cars, had initially committed to an all-electric future. However, as the market and technology evolve, the company has adjusted its strategy. The Eletre For-Me is the first of what may be several hybrid models, showing Lotus’s new direction.

The hybrid Eletre represents a mix of the brand’s renowned performance credentials and the increasing global demand for electrification, offering an alternative that blends the benefits of both combustion and electric power.

A Familiar Yet Different Design

The new Eletre For-Me hybrid doesn’t stray far from the original electric version in terms of visual design. The bodywork remains largely unchanged, with only the addition of a small “For-Me” badge on the rear decklid to distinguish it from its electric counterpart. The decision to keep the design familiar ensures that Lotus’s performance SUV retains its striking, sleek appearance, appealing to the same customer base that admired the original electric version.

Underneath, however, the changes are considerable. The hybrid powertrain integrates a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which produces 279 horsepower. This engine works in combination with an electric motor, although the exact configuration is not yet specified. The hybrid Eletre For-Me’s combined output is 952 horsepower, surpassing the 905 horsepower of the fully electric Eletre R. This performance increase suggests that the For-Me variant is aimed at those who prioritize power and driving dynamics, reports Carscoops.

Lotus Eletre For-Me – © MIIT

Performance and Efficiency: A Hybrid to Watch

While the hybrid Eletre promises increased performance, it also delivers impressive efficiency, especially in plug-in hybrid mode. According to reports, the Eletre For-Me offers incredibly low fuel consumption—just 0.06 to 0.07 liters per 100 kilometers, which translates to roughly 392 to 336 miles per gallon under WLTC standards. This places the Eletre For-Me among the most fuel-efficient hybrids available, making it a strong contender in the growing hybrid market.

The SUV also offers a competitive electric range of 345 to 355 kilometers (214 to 221 miles), based on the Chinese CLTC cycle. While these figures are optimistic, they are sufficient for most daily driving needs, allowing drivers to rely on electric power for short trips and turn to the combustion engine for longer distances. Once the battery is depleted, the hybrid model reverts to its combustion engine, which sees a significant rise in fuel consumption to between 6.0 and 6.1 liters per 100 kilometers (about 39 to 38.6 mpg).

A Global Strategy with an Eye on the Future

Lotus has confirmed that the hybrid Eletre For-Me will debut in China, but it will not be exclusive to the region. The company has announced that it plans to offer the hybrid SUV in Europe as well, as part of its broader strategy to expand its hybrid offerings. This move comes as Lotus adapts to the growing demand for more versatile and eco-friendly vehicles.

Following the hybrid Eletre For-Me, Lotus has plans for a plug-in hybrid version of the Emeya sedan, which shares many of the same components as the Eletre SUV. Additionally, a smaller hybrid SUV is set to debut in 2027. All of these new hybrid models will feature Lotus’s 900-volt electrical architecture, which enables ultra-fast charging. The new system can charge from 10 to 80 percent in just ten minutes, ensuring that customers can quickly recharge their vehicles.