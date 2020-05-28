No Comments

Mack Trucks Strikes Partnerships to Deliver Vital COVID-19 Supplies

Photo: Mack Trucks

Mack Trucks and the American Trucking Association have struck a partnership with the American Logistics Aid Network to deliver critical supplies in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, including food and personal-care items.

As part of its sponsorship of the Workforce Heroes and Share the Road programs, Mack had provided two model year 2019 Mack Anthem models to the ATA. Because events for both of those programs have been postponed or cancelled, Mack and the ATA released both Anthem models for use in coordinated delivers of supplies, coordinated via ALAN.

These two trucks, driven by professional ATA drivers volunteering their time, are now delivering the aforementioned supplies to a variety of nonprofit organizations, such as Feed the Children and Joshua’s Heart Foundation, who are then distributing them locally.

Photo: Mack Trucks

In a press statement, Mack Trucks says Feed the Children had been looking for solutions to help deliver tens of thousands of pounds of personal care items, food, beverages, and laundry detergent to its warehouse in LaVergne, Tennessee. In April, it contacted ALAN to help with the matter, which coordinated with Mack and the ATA to make it happen.

“In good times and bad, the trucking industry moves nearly three-quarters of our nation’s freight, helping ensure crucial supplies are delivered where they are needed,” said Martin Weissburg, president of Mack Trucks. “Working in partnership with ATA and ALAN enables us to more effectively marshal resources and deliver supplies to organizations addressing the needs of local communities across the country.”

Mack, the ATA, and ALAN have been working together since ALAN was created in 2005 in response to Hurricane Katrina. “At that time, our Share the Road Mack Pinnacle axle back model made its maiden voyage to New Orleans with a truckload of water,” said Elisabeth Barna, executive VP of industry affairs for the ATA.

The Volvo-owned truck company says it and the ATA will continue coordinating transport solutions with ALAN until demand subsides.