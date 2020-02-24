No Comments

Maine Didn’t Pass the Pet Safety Law but Did Increase Public Awareness

Leave your pet at home, when possible, to help keep them safe and happy on car rides

Legislation involving in-vehicle pet safety still has a long way to go in Maine. Per the Bangor Daily News, the state “killed” a proposed bill that would legally allow residents to enter a stranger’s vehicle to remove an endangered animal without fear of getting a citation.

Pet safety in Maine

Pet crates are a great way to securely transport pets…but no excuse to leave them unattended in the car for a long period of time

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the legislation will come up again for a vote this year, as Maine senior state director for the Humane Society of the United States, Katie Hansberry, confirms. Despite this setback, one positive outcome is that Maine residents are more aware of the issue than previously. Another positive development is that the state will now require all animal control officers to rescue distressed animals as part of their training before they can become certified.

Some residents believe educating pet owners is the best way to eliminate the issue of pets being abandoned in vehicles. Director of the state’s Maine Animal Welfare Program, Liam Hughes, articulates his team’s perspective. “We’ve been trying really hard to get the education out there that if it’s a hot day and you have errands to run, leave your dog at home.”

Legislation in other states

The pet-safety legislation that many states are passing is enough to make any person (or dog) a bit happier

Photo: Pixabay

According to the Animal Legal and Historical Center, 31 states have laws that help keep pets safer in cars. These regulations either prohibit leaving an animal in a confined vehicle under dangerous conditions or else provide civil immunity to those who rescue distressed animals from vehicles in these conditions.

15 states have established laws enabling any person — not just animal control or law enforcement — to rescue a distressed animal. Per the Animal Legal and Historical Center, these states include the following: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

Only time will tell if Maine will try to pass stricter pet-safety laws in the near future. Considering that 30 percent of the U.S. has already legalized any person to rescue an abandoned pet without legal repercussions, hopefully Maine and other states will start stepping up their protocols soon.

