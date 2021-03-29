No Comments

Maine is Top State for RV Revenue

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 Economic Census shows that for every 10,000 residents, Maine generates more than $600,000 in annual sales at RV parks and campgrounds, making it the top state for RV revenue per capita.

We suppose it’s not surprising to see a state that bills itself as “Vacationland” at the top of the RV revenue list. With natural attractions like Acadia National Park, beautiful mountain ranges, dense forests, and scenic coast, Maine has lots to offer for RVers of all kinds.

Maine’s metro areas, however, were not particularly well represented among those most dependent on RV parks and campgrounds for revenue. Rapid City in South Dakota was a major standout in that category, with over $2.2 million in sales for every 10,000 residents. Yuma, Arizona, was the only other small metro area to crack the million mark.

Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Corpus Christi in Texas led midsize metro areas, while Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford and Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, both in California, led large metro areas. Notably, campground density and employment at most of these locations have been steadily going up over the past decade — and total RV industry revenue has done the same at a commensurate rate.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 Economic Census

The RV sector now regularly earns more than $2 billion quarterly nationwide during the spring and summer months, and over $1 billion during the winter months, with RV parks and campgrounds making up about half of the total.

What’s more, after a brief dip immediately following last year’s lockdown, RV shipments reached an all-time high, topping 40,000 per month throughout the second half of the year. The RV industry’s upward trend in 2020 was so significant that RV service technicians became the third-fastest growing job in America.

The trend shows no signs of stopping, either. According to the RV Industry Association, RV shipments are likely to exceed 500,000 for the whole of 2021 — a potential new record.