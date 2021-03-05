No Comments

March 8 Kicks Off Vehicle Safety Recalls Week

Chances are a component in your vehicle will or has suffered a recall. You’ve either received the notice or found out about a vehicle recall while your vehicle was in the service bay. But, waiting to find out about a recall isn’t the best strategy when it comes to your safety on the road. You need to be proactive about recalls affecting your vehicle, and next week is a great time to get started. It’s Vehicle Safety Recalls Week (March 8 – 12).

You can check for recalls pertinent to your vehicle with three easy steps.

Step 1 starts with finding your Vehicle Identification Number. The 17-character VIN number typically lives in three spots. It is recorded on your vehicle’s registration, insurance policy, and on the bottom lower-left corner of your car’s windshield.

Step 2 requires your VIN number and an online search on NHTSA.gov/recalls. Once you input the VIN number, the site will notify you of any open safety recalls. It will also advise you what you need to do next to address the recall.

Step 3 means scheduling a service appointment ASAP if your NHTSA search turns up a recall. Since it is a recall, the repair shouldn’t cost you anything.

“Follow the steps indicated by the response to your VIN search. Your vehicle’s manufacturer is required by law to address your recall — and again it’s a FREE repair,” according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Don’t restrict your search to vehicle recalls, though. Plenty of important vehicle equipment such as tires and child car seats and bike racks can suffer malfunctions, and the NHTSA tracks their recalls.

“If any of these items are recalled, manufacturers are required to fix the problem by repairing it, replacing it, or offering a refund,” adds the NHTSA.

The SaferCar app, a free application from the NHTSA, can send your recall info to your phone so you can stay on top of important information.