No Comments

Maserati Royale Special Series Pays Tribute to the Brand

Photo: Maserati

Maserati has launched a new limited Royale Special Series that pays tribute both to the brand itself and to the 1986 Quattroporte Royale, only 51 of which were produced.

The revived special edition series is not quite as exclusive, though almost, as the luxury Italian automaker will build just 100 examples across three models including the Quattroporte, Ghibli, and Levante.

More specifically, these will be limited to the cars with 3.0-liter V6 engines, ranging from a 275-hp diesel to 350-hp and 450-hp gasoline V6 engines.

To pay homage to the original from 1986, the new Royale Special Series models will be offered in two unique blue and green colors dubbed “Blu Royale” and “Verde Royale.” They’ll also come with bespoke, 21-inch anthracite wheels and silver brake calipers.

Inside, you can expect either an exclusive Pieno Fiore leather interior or Zegna leather interior from the fashion brand’s Pelletessuta collection — a special woven leather textile made out of thin strips of Nappa leather, developed especially for Maserati automobiles.

High gloss inserts are in piano black for the Quattroporte, ebony for the Ghibli, and metal net for the Levante. The Maserati Royale Special Series vehicles also come with a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, privacy glass, an electric sunroof, and the obligatory “One of 100” plaque that lets everyone know just how unique your Maserati really is.

Fittingly, Maserati selected only the most extensively-equipped models to give the Royale Special Series treatment. All 100 models come with the brand’s Cold Weather, Premium, and Driving Assistance Plus packages as standard equipment, as well as the 8.4-inch Maserati Touch Control Plus infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Deliveries for the Maserati Royale Special Series are set to begin in March, but with orders limited to only 100 examples across all three models, it’s probably too late to get your order in by the time you read this.

Photo: Maserati

Photo: Maserati

Photo: Maserati

Photo: Maserati