Maserati Teams Up With Streetwear Giant, Again

Photo: Maserati

The year 2021 seems to be the year of Maserati special edition models. Like it did last month, the Italian luxury carmaker teamed up with another streetwear fashion giant — this time, Hiroshi Fujiwara, founder of Fragment Design.

Known as “the Japanese godfather of street culture,” at least according to Maserati, Fujiwara’s contribution to the partnership comes in the form of two unique Maserati Ghibli models, both carrying his signature stripped-back style: the Ghibli Operanera and the Ghibli Operabianca.

Only 175 models will be sold globally. Maserati calls the cars a “duet” or a “bitonal duo” created in the spirit of itanji, which means non-conformist. One is gloss black and the other is gloss white with black trim, making the two about as non-itanji as possible. Both cars were created using the Maserati Fuoriserie Collection, a new customization program that enables customers to style their ride exactly the way they want. Yes, even in black or white!

The interior is all leather and Alcantara, with dark blue seat belts and contrasting silver inserts. Exterior details include matte black wheels, the Fragment logo on the C pillar, and a code under the side air ducts that reads “M157110519FRG.”

Maserati explains: “This alphanumeric tag seals the partnership: the first four characters are the Ghibli ID code, the next six numbers record the date of the first meeting (5 November 2019) between Hiroshi and the Centro Stile Maserati, and the final three letters are the acronym of Fragment.”

In May 2021, Maserati teamed up with William Chan to create the Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious. That car had a slick pearlescent digital purple color that really stood out. The appeal of the Operanera and Operabianca, on the other hand, may have more to do with the Fragment branding than the look of the car.

But if you really like black and white and can’t get your hands on one of those 175 models, you’re in luck: those are the standard colors for the regular car, which you’ll find significantly more affordable.