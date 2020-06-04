No Comments

Matthew McConaughey Delivering Masks Across Texas for Lincoln

Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey is delivering masks across Texas this month

Photo: Lincoln

Lincoln Motor Company is delivering 110,000 much-needed medical masks to hospitals across the state of Texas, and it’s got a bit of help. The luxury brand turned to none other than brand ambassador and star of several popular commercials Matthew McConaughey, who has been road-tripping across the Lone Star State delivering masks to frontline healthcare workers.

Thanks to @LincolnMotorCo for donating 110 thousand masks – me and @iamcamilaalves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas pic.twitter.com/ztlSh7IpjO — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) May 22, 2020

McConaughey posted the above tweet of himself and wife Camila Alves with several boxes of face masks on May 21. Though the boxes are all branded with the signature of Lincoln’s parent company, Ford Motor Company, the actor specifically thanks Lincoln for the donation of 110,000 masks. (The University Medical Center of El Pao puts that number closer to 125,000.)

And while he’s not hauling the boxes around in a Lincoln Aviator or even a Lincoln Navigator, he manages to stay on-brand with an F-450 Super Duty King Ranch. How very Texas!

McConaughey delivers masks in El Paso

According to the University Medical Center of El Paso, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves delivered 25,000 masks on Monday via the United Parcel Service.

“All of us at UMC are grateful to Matthew, Camila, and Lincoln for this generous donation,” said UMC El Paso President and CEO Jacob Cintron. “On behalf of all of us at UMC and our El Paso community, thank you.”

Another 20,000 masks are expected to be delivered to the El Paso County Medical Society this month. President Dr. Alison Days also offered a message of gratitude to McConaughey, Alves, and Lincoln Motor Company, saying the city is honored to have been chosen for the donation.

Cintron also urges Texas to follow McConaughey, Alves, and Lincoln on social media to track the journey of the masks across the state.

