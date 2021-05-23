No Comments

Max Verstappen Wins Monaco Grand Prix, Leads Championship

Photo: Honda

Max Verstappen won the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix and, for the first time in his Formula 1 career, now leads the drivers’ championship. The Dutchman had qualified second on Saturday, but inherited the lead after pole sitter Charles Leclerc reported an issue with his car that prevented him from even starting the race — likely as a result of crashing into the barriers after setting the fastest time the day prior.

As tends to be the case in Monaco, the race was ultimately decided by strategy. In fact, there were no on-track overtakes today aside from Mick Schumacher’s aggressive move on Haas F1 teammate Nikita Mazepin at the hairpin — the slowest corner on the whole calendar.

Verstappen’s championship rival, Lewis Hamilton, was nowhere over the weekend. He qualified only seventh and spent the entire race stuck behind AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly. Mercedes attempted an undercut to get him ahead, but it didn’t work — worse, it backfired. Sebastian Vettel stayed out longer and made the overcut work, passing both Gasly and Hamilton during the pit phase and finally scoring his first points for the new Aston Martin team.

The Red Bull Racing team made even better work of the overcut with Pérez, who managed to finish fourth despite another poor qualifying performance. Meanwhile, the only real challenge to Verstappen’s lead was Valtteri Bottas, but he had to retire when his pit crew outright failed to get one of his wheels off the car.

This meant that despite Leclerc’s issues and his teammate’s retirement, Hamilton failed to make up any ground relative to his starting position, and he was more than just a little unhappy about it. Still, he’s only four points behind his main rival in the championship, and he should feel pretty good about that considering this lackluster weekend and his crash at Imola.