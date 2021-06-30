No Comments

Maximize Your Car AC’s Effectiveness in a Heat Wave

Summer is officially here, and it’s beating British Columbia and areas of the U.S. into submission. When you’re basking in the air conditioning of your car, consider these tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of it.

Check your fluid levels

If your AC isn’t really getting cold, it might be a good time to visit a service center. There they can recharge your AC with new coolant and inspect the system for any faults.

Air it out

You might be tempted to run into your car and just crank the AC, but then it will start recirculating the stagnant, hot air in your cabin. Keep your doors or windows open for a brief period when you start the car so that more fresh air can filter in.

Cool your seat

If your AC isn’t up to your standards, or it gives out mid-heat wave, check out the available seat coolers on Amazon. While you’re probably most familiar with seat warmers for cooler weather, there are some cooling seat cushions on the market that rely on your car’s 12-volt outlet.

Aim for the sky

No, we’re not asking for you to throw away your shot, just to aim your air conditioning vents towards the ceiling of your car. “Avoid pointing the air vents directly towards you, because this stops air from being evenly distributed around the car,” says Chris Knapman of The Telegraph. While you might miss out on the immediate gratification of the AC blasting you in the face, in the long run, it will cool your cabin down faster — and your passengers in the back seat will thank you.

Crack the windows

To stop air from getting stagnant in your parked car in the first place, consider cracking your windows when you park your car. This allows air to flow in and out of your car while it waits for its next drive. Take this advice with a big grain of salt, though, and don’t blame us if you forget the windows are open when the building humidity creates a pop-up thunderstorm.

Hopefully, temperatures begin to fall to less dangerous levels soon. Stay safe, everyone!