Mazda CX-30, CX-5, and CX-9 Were Hot Sellers This September

Photo: Mazda

During September 2021, Mazda North American Operations managed to move 24,045 vehicles and 5,603 CPO models. Those numbers were just marginally lower than September of 2020, but a handful of Mazda models reported stellar figures compared to last year’s sales. Here’s a look at how the Mazda CX-30, CX-5, and CX-9 ended up being the brand’s star players for the month of September.

The Mazda CX-30 posted a 12 percent year-over-year growth, with 3,581 vehicles driven off the lot. The 2021 model offers a new turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four engine, which delivers 250 horsepower.

The Mazda CX-5 saw 32 percentage points of growth, year-over-year, with 13,094 vehicles sold. The 2021 model boasts a new 10.25-inch infotainment screen and updated Mazda Connect software. As a part of this update, the CX-5 gained standard smartphone connectivity and a complimentary three-year trial of Mazda Connected Services, which includes Wi-Fi connectivity. The model should remain a perennial favorite — for 2022, it’s getting a facelift and standard all-wheel drive, among other updates.

The Mazda CX-9 saw its best-ever September sales, with 2,887 vehicles driven home. For 2021, the Mazda CX-9 gained a standard 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a standard wireless charging pad, and much like the CX-5, it now comes with similarly updated Mazda Connect technology. And as the brand’s flagship family hauler, it’s no surprise that it’s loaded with standard safety tech tools, like lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist and automated emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

Despite these impressive figures, it’s worth noting that these figures are down 0.8 percent compared to September of 2020. That said, it’s been anything but a bad year for Mazda. Year to date, Mazda has moved 273,213 vehicles — accounting for a 34.3 percent increase relative to last year’s sales.

Other North American Mazda sales remain high. For instance, Mazda Canada posted 26 percent year-over-year growth, while Mazda Motors Mexico saw an 6.1 percent increase.

