Mazda Earns “Best Car Brand” Title For 6th Year Running

Photo: Mazda

For the last six years, Mazda has been named News & World Report’s Best Car Brand. This year, the automaker won the spotlight for its award-winning Mazda3, fan-favorite MX-5 Miata, and the sporty Mazda6 sedan.

What makes Mazda so special?

Photo: Mazda

U.S. News & World Report gave the automaker high marks for its vehicles’ handling, premium features, and quality materials. The publication also lauded the SKYACTIV Technology woven into the brand’s powertrains, praising its engines for their refinement and precision.

Jamie Page Deaton, Executive Editor of U.S. News & World Report, explained that the Mazda3, Mazda6, and MX-5 Miata were also central to Mazda winning the title. “All three models have top-notch performance that puts an emphasis on direct, sporty handling, as well as quality interiors that are more upscale than their price tags might suggest,” Deaton explained.

Mazda North American Operations president Jeff Guyton made a statement expressing that the company is honored by the recognition. He further stated, “Designed with the driver in mind, Mazda vehicles feature sleek, sophisticated exterior designs and thoughtfully crafted interiors as well as having an active approach to safety that can help deliver a more joyful, confident driving experience for our customers.”

Other awards and accolades

Photo: Mazda

While 2020 has generally been a disaster, it’s been considerably less bad for Mazda, at least in terms of awards. This year, the automaker had more IIHS Top Safety Pick-designated models than any of its competitors. On top of that, the 2020 Mazda CX-5 earned the title of Best Premium Compact SUV by the Golden Steering Awards. Car and Driver’s panel of judges concurred, naming the 2021 CX-5 to its famous 10Best list.

On top of that, Mazda celebrated its 100th anniversary with a new special-edition Miata. It also introduced a new turbo engine for select models, as well as the Carbon Edition for the 2021 Mazda CX-9, Mazda CX-5, and Mazda6.