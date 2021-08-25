No Comments

Mazda3 and Mazda CX-5 Named Best Cars for Teens

Photo: Mazda

If your teen is in the market for a new or used vehicle, you’ve got a lot of options. But according to the judges at Kelley Blue Book, the Mazda3 and Mazda CX-5 should be towards the top of your list. In its 2021 rundown of the best new and used models for teens, the publication’s editors recommended these Mazda vehicles at nearly every price point. Here’s a look at which ones made the shortlist.

Find Your Teen’s First Car: Shop for vehicles under $20k

A Mazda for every budget

The Mazda3 was one of KBB’s top picks across multiple categories. The 2014 Mazda3 was singled out as good match for shoppers looking to pay under $10,000 for a used vehicle. If your price point is $20,000, KBB’s list suggests the 2019 model, and further suggests that you could even pay under $15,000 for a 2018 variant of the sedan. But if you’re in the market for a new car, KBB recommends the model’s current iteration.



If you want something a little more spacious — and have a bigger budget — the KBB staff recommends the 2015-2018 Mazda CX-5 as one of its top picks for both teens and college students, in the under $20,000 category. The 2016 model, in particular, earned a spot on the list of the best vehicles for teens at the sub-$15,000 price point.

What makes these models top picks for teens and college students?

Matt DeLorenzo, the senior managing editor for Kelley Blue Book, explains that the KBB team combs through hundreds of vehicles to find ones that stand out in terms of value, safety, and fuel economy.

Mazda models, particularly those in more recent model years, come loaded with the i-ACTIVSENSE bundle of safety tech. It includes driver-assist features like the Lane Departure Warning System, Lane-keep Assist, Smart Brake Support, and Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go. So when you can’t ride along with your teen and ensure that they drive safely, these handy features could help provide some peace of mind.

Fuel economy is another primary concern for young drivers on a budget — particularly those who commute to school. The Mazda3 and Mazda CX-5 fit the bill in this regard, too. Recent models both earn up to 31 mpg on the highway.

On a Tight Budget? Shop for cars under $10k

For the latest Mazda news, stay tuned to The News Wheel.