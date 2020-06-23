No Comments

Meet Peyman Kargar, the New Chairman of INFINITI

Peyman Kargar assumes the role of chairman of INFINITI Motor Company

Photo: INFINITI

As INFINITI reinvents itself and embarks on what it calls a “product renaissance,” the automaker has appointed a seasoned new leader to guide the company forward. Beginning June 1, Peyman Kargar will assume the role of chairman and senior vice-president. He’ll be working closely with Christian Vandenhende, the vice-chief performance officer and chief quality officer of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

“Peyman is a proven, global leader joining the INFINITI team in a very exciting time for the brand,” Vandenhende remarked. “I look forward to seeing him usher in the next chapter for INFINITI.”

A globetrotting career

Photo: INFINITI

Kargar boasts an engineering degree from Institut National des Sciences Appliquees de Lyon, which he earned in France, as well as an MBA from London Business School.

With more than 23 years spent in the automotive industry, Kargar comes to his new position with a wealth of experience. He’s spent the majority of his career with the Renault-Nissan Alliance, serving in a wide variety of leadership roles. Over the past two decades, he’s been an engineer and a project manager and has also worked in quality, manufacturing, business development, and marketing. Thanks to this broad range of experiences, Kargar has a unique and well-rounded understanding of the company.

Prior to being appointed the chairman and senior vice-president of INFINITI, Kargar served as the chairman and senior vice-president of Nissan’s Africa, Middle East, and India region. At this position, he was tasked with managing operations in over 80 different countries and markets.

Kargar will be stepping into the position at INFINITI that was previously held by Michael Colleran. Colleran worked for INFINITI several years and has paved a way for Kargar to lead the brand into a new era.

