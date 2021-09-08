No Comments

Meet the 2022 Infiniti QX80 and Artist Daniel Wurtzel at Sine Wave

Photo: Infiniti

Infiniti teamed up with sculptor Daniel Wurtzel to celebrate the reveal of the 2022 Infiniti QX80. The luxury automaker chose the New York-based artist because Wurtzel’s innovative work matches with the brand’s ethos. Infiniti describes its design philosophy as daring, forward, and human, while Wurtzel’s creations have been praised fro their gracefulness and sense of motion. Here’s a closer look at why Infiniti selected this skilled artist.

The Sine Wave art exhibition

Photo: Infiniti

The 2022 Infiniti QX80 was revealed at Sine Wave, Wurtzel’s recent art exhibition that was held at the Oculus Transportation Station in New York City. But the brand’s flagship luxury SUV is far from the only aerodynamic masterpiece you’ll find on display.

“I’ve found (flight) to be, for whatever reason, enormously compelling — visually compelling and the physics behind it too,” stated Wurtzel in an interview. He further explains that motion and flight are recurring themes in his work, and likens the impact of a sculpture to poetry, rather than a novel. But that’s not the only thing he compares to poetry — Wurtzel also compares it to the emotive design of the QX80.

“If you expand the definition of poetry beyond the written word and include poetic things, poetic visuals, poetic experiences, and feelings and all of these things, you could make an argument that driving a really well-made car is a poetic experience,” he explains.

Introducing the 2022 Infiniti QX80

Photo: Infiniti

The brand’s flagship SUV has been significantly overhauled for 2022. The updated model boasts a high-definition 12.3-inch INFINITI InTouch infotainment system, with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto connectivity. Plus, it also comes standard with navigation capabilities and lane guidance, heated front seats, and second-row captain’s chairs. It also includes a Bose premium audio system, a wireless smartphone charging station, and Intelligent Cruise Control.

