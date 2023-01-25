No Comments

Meet the 2024 Corvette E-Ray

Photo: Chevrolet

To commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Corvette, Chevrolet has unveiled one of the most unique Corvette models to date — the electrified 2024 Corvette E-Ray. Here’s the scoop on this innovative performance car.

Excited to Upgrade? Learn your car’s trade-in value

A new electrified powertrain

When it arrives, the Corvette E-Ray will be the only sports car on the market that draws its power from two sources: a naturally aspirated V8 that channels 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque to the rear axle, along with an electric motor that provides160 horsepower and 125 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels. On top of that, it features eAWD for a more responsive ride.

Thanks to these features, the E-Ray has established itself as the quickest production Corvette in the nameplate’s history. GM estimates clock a 0-60 mph timeof 2.5-second, along with a 10.5 second quarter-mile.

And if you’re worried about finding a charging station to keep your E-Ray going, don’t fret. The model doesn’t feature a plug-in charging system. Instead, it keeps its electrified system charged through coasting, regenerative braking, and normal driving.

Innovative features

The Corvette E-Ray has more than electrified powertrain to set it apart from the crowd. For starters, it features Stealth Mode, a silent, all-electric drive mode for traveling under 45 mph. Plus, its lightweight lithium-ion 12-volt battery is specifically designed to work with the V8 engine’s stop/start functionality. And while electrified vehicles are known for being silent, the Corvette E-Ray boasts a unique signature sound that comes from it V8 engine and electric motor working in concert.

Its more conventional features include a standard Brembo Carbon Ceramic brake system, as well as standard Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, which now features three suspension settings. The E-Ray rides on staggered 20- and 21-inch wheels clad in Michelin Pilot Sport all-season tires. And like other 2024 Corvette models, the E-Ray will come standard with a range of driver-assist technologies including Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and Automatic Emergency Braking.

To learn more about the latest updates to the Chevy lineup, stay tuned to The News Wheel.