Meet the C8 Corvette’s New Scissor Door Kit

The C8 is already a handsome ride…but you can add more retro appeal with a scissor door conversion kit

Photo: Chevrolet

You don’t have to own a Lamborghini or other European sport’s car to enjoy the novelty of “scissor” doors. Thanks to Eikon Motorsports in Scottsdale Arizona, you’ll soon be able to order a Lambo door conversion kit for your Chevy C8 Corvette.

A flashy upgrade

According to The Drive, Eikon Motorsports is putting the finishing touches on a scissor door conversion kit for the C8. The kit uses hinges manufactured by Vertical Doors Inc. and bolts up to existing mounting points inside of the car, in case you want to switch back to the model’s original doors later on.

Granted, the Lambo door conversion kit is more of an aesthetic than performance mod for the Chevy Corvette, as Road and Track’s Brian Silvestro points out. But the kit is a great way to increase the curb appeal of your already-swanky C8 — especially if you prefer to enter and exit your ride with doors that swing up instead of out.

The pre-order pricing for the kit is $2,99, if you install it yourself. Though, if you live in the Scottsdale area, Eikon will install the kit for you and provide a lifetime warranty on parts and labor for the price of $4,300.

More C8 tweaks

Eikon’s new kit is a great way to amp up the coolness factor of your C8 while channeling an 80s vibe. Chevrolet offers countless other ways to customize your it, though, if Lambo doors aren’t your thing.

Select the Ground Effects Kit in black to protect the outer body of your ‘Vette from scrapes and dents from rocks you kick up on the road while adding ebony accents in the form of rocker panel moldings and a front splitter.

The 5-Trident Spoke Wheel Package in Black and a 6.2-liter Engine Cover in Sterling Silver lend a contemporary aura. You can also go with fender hash marks in one of two color combos, for a sporty touch: Carbon Flash Metallic with Edge Red Accents or Edge Red with Carbon Flash Accents.

