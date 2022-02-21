No Comments

Meet the Corvette 70th Anniversary Edition

Photo: Chevrolet

As of 2023, the Corvette nameplate will celebrate its 70th anniversary. In honor of the sports car’s platinum jubilee, Chevrolet has unveiled a special edition of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette. Here’s a look at the feature that make the Corvette 70th Anniversary Edition so special.

Exclusive design

It’s only available in two exterior colors — White Pearl Metallic Tri-coat or Carbon Flash Metallic. You can opt for two accent colors for stripes: Satin Gray paired with the White Pearl Metallic Tri-coat exterior, while the Satin Black accent matches with the Carbon Flash Metallic paint job.

The 70th Anniversary Edition model also boasts an exclusive commemorative set of wheel center caps. The Z06 and the Stingray boast unique wheel designs, but both have an eye-catching combo of Edge Red stripe and a bold dark finish. Other exterior features include custom Corvette crossflags, 70th Anniversary Edition badging, a rear bumper protector, and a trunk cover, and Edge Red brake calipers. Under the hood, it dons a unique Edge Red engine cover.

On the inside, it offers your choice of two-tone Ceramic leather GT2 or Competition Sport seats. Whichever you choose, they’ll come with attractive red stitching, sueded microfiber seat inserts, and red seatbelts. Throughout the interior, you’ll find the 70th Anniversary Edition logo emblazoned across the steering wheel and sill plates. Finally, the vehicle is accompanied by a 70th Anniversary Edition-themed set of luggage with red stitching.

Like non-special-edition 2023 Corvette models, the70th Anniversary Edition comes with a 70th anniversary interior plaque, placed above the center speaker grille, along with a matching emblem on the lower portion of the rear window.

Future availability

This special-edition package is exclusively available for the 2023 Corvette Stingray 3LT and Z06 3LZ models, in both the coupe and convertible configurations.



The first Corvette 70th Anniversary Edition is slated to be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson to benefit Operation Homefront. The 70th Anniversary Edition Package will be made available when production begins later in 2022.