No Comments

Mexican Plants Part of GM COVID-19 Production Halt

GM’s assembly plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, is scheduled to halt production March 30 due to COVID-19 concerns

Photo: General Motors

GM is in the midst of stopping production at all of its plants across North America as a way to help halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Included in those plant stoppages are several Mexican facilities that make key Chevrolet and GMC models.

According to GM, production in Mexico will be suspended until further notice and employees will be informed when they can come back to work. In the meantime, the automaker is encouraging workers to stay home as a safety measure.

Chevy Virtual Showroom: Get the details on your preferred car, SUV, or truck

Via GM Authority, here’s a look at these Mexican plants, what they make, and when they’re scheduled to close:

Ramos Arizpe Assembly and Ramos Arizpe Engines and Transmissions: These facilities make the Chevrolet Sonic sedan and the Chevrolet Blazer SUV. Both are scheduled to shut down March 30.

San Luis Potosi Assembly and San Luis Potosi Transmission: These plants produce the GMC Terrain and Chevrolet Equinox SUVs. The assembly plant closed last week and the transmission plant is scheduled to close March 30.

Silao Engines and Transmissions: One of these plants, which closed Monday, makes engines, six-speed transmissions, and eight-speed transmissions for Chevrolet Silverado, Chevrolet Cheyenne (a high-end Silverado for the Mexican market), and GMC Sierra trucks. The other, which is closing Friday, makes 10-speed transmissions for these models.

Toluca Engines and Toluca Foundry: These two plants make V8 and inline-four engines for a variety of GM models. Both are scheduled to close Thursday.

These facilities represent a significant chunk of GM’s production capacity — and of Mexico’s auto industry, too. GM has been the country’s largest manufacturer and exporter of vehicles since 2018.

Take Care of Your Car: Inform yourself with answers to these frequently asked service questions