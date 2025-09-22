MG’s MGU9 Pickup Lands in Australia: Premium Features and Diesel Power Challenge Local Titans

With a 2.5-liter turbodiesel engine, multi-link rear suspension, and a powered tailgate, the MGU9 positions itself as a serious contender against staples like the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux.

The pickup isn’t entirely new on the global stage, but this marks the first time MG is bringing a truck under its own badge to Australian showrooms. The vehicle has been adapted for local conditions and introduces features aimed at standing out in a competitive field.

MG’s move signals a growing ambition to expand its presence beyond passenger cars. By targeting one of the most lucrative and contested segments in Australia, the brand is going head-to-head with long-established players. The introduction of the MGU9 not only expands MG’s product lineup but also demonstrates SAIC’s growing influence through its global brands, with clear intent to challenge traditional hierarchies in utility vehicles.

Familiar Frame, but Distinctive Design Cues

Built on the Maxus/LDV Terron 9 platform, the MGU9 retains much of the base model’s dimensions and bodywork but comes with some deliberate visual and functional differences. It features a reshaped front grille with additional chrome and a bold MG badge at the center. According to Carscoops, the front bumper has also been redesigned, offering a sharper and more defined look.

The most notable change lies at the rear. The MGU9 is equipped with a powered tailgate that includes a fold-down step—functioning not just as a step for easier access, but doubling as a bench with integrated cupholders. MG has also added what it calls the Smart Hatch system, a foldable mid-gate combined with a drop-down rear window that expands the cargo area. This option is only available on the high-spec Explore Pro trim.

Dimensionally, the truck stretches 5,500 mm in length, which is 130 mm longer than the Ford Ranger, and it offers an additional 30 mm in wheelbase. These figures suggest a roomier platform without significantly increasing the vehicle’s footprint on Australian roads.

Refined Suspension and Drivetrain Tailored for Australia

One of the MGU9’s key distinctions is its suspension system. Unlike most competitors that rely on traditional leaf springs, MG has fitted its truck with a multi-link independent rear suspension. As stated by MG Australia, this configuration has been specifically tested and developed to suit Australian road conditions, aiming to improve both ride comfort and handling.

Power comes from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel engine built by SAIC, delivering 215 hp and 520 Nm of torque. These specs are slightly lower than the engine in the Terron 9, likely due to retuning. It is paired with a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission and a BorgWarner four-wheel-drive system, including a low-range transfer case. For added versatility, electronically controlled locking differentials are available on both axles.

Towing capacity stands at 3,500 kg, while payload ranges from 770 to 870 kg, which keeps the MGU9 in line with the class standards. These specs place it squarely in competition with heavyweights like the Isuzu D-Max and Mazda BT-50.

Upscale Interior and Pricing Strategy

Inside the cabin, MG has opted for a premium approach. The entry-level interior mirrors the LDV Terron 9, featuring dual 12.3-inch digital displays as standard. But it’s the Explore Pro variant that takes things further, offering heated, ventilated, and massaging front seats, heated rear seats, an eight-speaker JBL sound system, a panoramic glass roof, and leather upholstery with a suede headliner.

One unique detail exclusive to MG is the aircraft-inspired gear selector, a small but deliberate move to distinguish the MGU9 from its Maxus sibling. The overall layout and finish appear targeted toward buyers looking for a truck that offers both utility and comfort.

Pricing starts at AU$52,990 (approx. US$34,900) for the Explore, with the top-tier Explore Pro costing AU$60,990 (around US$40,200). Compared to the LDV Terron 9, which lacks the MGU9’s suspension setup and tailgate features, MG’s version justifies a slightly higher price tag.