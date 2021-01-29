No Comments

Mid-Engine Corvette Stingray Debuts on Forza Horizon 4

Photo: General Motors

Forza Horizon 4 just made the mid-engine C8 Corvette Stingray available to players. Here’s a closer look at the virtual version of this sought-after sports car.

Your own virtual Corvette

Photo: General Motors

The new ‘Vette is part of Forza Horizon 4’s Season 31 update. Chevy worked closely with the development team to create a virtual Corvette that delivers an authentic experience and fits into the game’s dynamics.

When you unlock the vehicle, it’ll come standard with a 6.2-liter naturally-aspirated V8 that delivers 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. Of course, you’ll be able to upgrade it for even more power. Available engine swaps include a Racing V12 that can unleash up to 1191 horsepower and 623 lb-ft of torque.

The in-game Corvette even comes with the Z51 Performance Package, which adds aerodynamic enhancements, cooling enhancements, summer tires, and upgraded suspension tuning.

You won’t be able to buy the C8 Corvette via microtransactions. Instead, you’ll have to unlock it by completing the “Find New Roads” seasonal championship.

The C8 Corvette isn’t the only Chevy model joining the Forza Horizon 4 roster. The 1990 Chevy Camaro IROC-Z is another highly anticipated model that’s just been made available in the game. You can unlock it by completing half of the Winter Playlist event.

Comparison to the real deal

Photo: Chevrolet

The real-life C8 Corvette is equipped with a 6.2-liter LT2 V8 that delivers 490 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. You can make it match its in-game starting specs by equipping it with the performance exhaust system, which ups its power output by 5 horsepower and 5 lb-ft of torque.

Of course, if you’re looking for something really over-the-top, you can hold out for the release of the C8 Corvette ZR1. Its twin-turbo hybrid engine is expected to deliver 900 horsepower.