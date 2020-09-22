No Comments

Mississippi Drivers Earn Praise for Politeness from Insurify

There are plenty of drivers who deserve a bad reputation thanks to their rude behaviors, reckless maneuvers, and ill regard for everyone else on the road. But, there is an equal number of drivers who should be commended for their courteous and thoughtful behavior on the road. According to the data analysts at Insurify.com, drivers in Kentucky, Mississippi, and Vermont, rank one, two, and three, respectively, as the states with the politest drivers.

To determine their rankings of what states have the politest drivers, the Insurify data scientists examined approximately 2 million applications and calculated the percentage of specific driving violations. In particular, the analysts looked for failure to yield, failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, and hit-and-run violations.

The Bluegrass State

Only 9.9 out of 1,000 drivers in Kentucky earned citations for rude driving behaviors according to the Insurify analysts. Drivers in Kentucky regularly yield when necessary and have the least number of tailgaters compared to other states. In the majority of other states, hit and run violations are high, but Kentucky drivers keep the percentage much lower — 62.6 percent lower than the national average.

The Magnolia State

Drivers in Mississippi are only slightly ruder than Kentuckians, with 13.3 out of 1,000 drivers cited for rudeness.

“Rates of tailgating are particularly low in Mississippi, at 81.6 percent lower than the national average. Failure to yield violations are also significantly lower than average in Mississippi, occurring 67.4 percent less frequently than the national average,” according to Insurify.com.

The Green Mountain State

Seventeen out of 1,000 drivers are rude in Vermont, which means there are a significant number of drivers who stop at red lights and never blow past stop signs. Tailgating isn’t a driving behavior most drivers in Vermont practice, either.

