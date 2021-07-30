No Comments

Mistakes To Avoid As A New Car Owner

Being a new car owner is an exciting yet overwhelming milestone in life. There is so much to process — the paperwork, the costs, the maintenance — and so much to embrace — freedom, fun, and independence. Not to add more to your new car owner plate, but here are a few mistakes to avoid.

Ignoring signs

Parking signs and restrictions may not have been things you noticed in your pre-car ownership days. Now, though, it’s imperative you not only notice parking signs and restrictions but also follow them. The last thing you want is to retrieve your car from an impound lot after it’s been towed because you parked in a no-parking zone.

Disregarding basic maintenance

Regular maintenance like oil changes, air filter changes, windshield wiper replacements, car washes, and waxes, is necessary for the longevity of your vehicle. Don’t wait until something goes wrong to visit the service bay. Follow the recommended maintenance schedule in your owner’s manual to help avoid costly mistakes.

Forgetting your tires

The tires on your vehicle are the only thing connecting you to the road. Make sure they are free of damage and uneven wear and are always inflated properly and sport substantial tread. Monitor your tires’ health each month, and give them an extra inspection before you set off on a road trip. Speaking of tires, you should be capable of changing a flat tire. Be sure to learn the process before you’re stranded with a flat.

Inviting theft

If you have to leave valuables behind in your car like a laptop, money, or expensive purchases be sure they are concealed. Leaving them in plain sight may attract thieves who will be quick to grab them. Lock your doors and make sure the sunroof is closed and the windows are up before you walk away.