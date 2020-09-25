No Comments

Mitsubishi Provides a Glimpse of 2022 Eclipse Cross

A teaser of the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi is redesigning the Eclipse Cross for the 2022 model year. While Mitsubishi won’t launch the crossover until next year, the automaker recently gave a glimpse of the 2022 Eclipse Cross.

The appearance of the new model

The current Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The Eclipse Cross is gaining a completely new front and rear design that creates a more athletic and upscale look. The Mitsubishi e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT inspired the new design, which highlights the strength of the Eclipse Cross while also emphasizing its elegance.

From the first glimpse of the model, it appears that the 2022 Eclipse Cross has C-shaped LED headlights, just as the rest of the Mitsubishi lineup has. The rear end also seems to be smoothed out, giving the crossover a more stylish silhouette.

“The Eclipse Cross is the first step toward the next generation of Mitsubishi Design, and there is so much more to come,” said Seiji Watanabe, division general manager of Design, MMC.

Additional vehicles on the horizon

The upcoming 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The Eclipse Cross is not the only Mitsubishi model receiving an extensive redesign. The upcoming Mirage and Mirage G4 will gain bolder design elements inside and out. A new powertrain will be under the hood of the Outlander PHEV, increasing the vehicle’s all-electric driving range.

The all-new Outlander will have an updated design and added technologies. Every model will also come standard with Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection for more protection on the road. Mitsubishi will release all of these vehicles in the United States before the second quarter of next year.

The 2022 Eclipse Cross will arrive at dealerships during the first quarter of 2021. Mitsubishi will announce more details about the new model and fully reveal its design as it gets closer to the model’s release date.