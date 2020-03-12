No Comments

Monica Garcia Named GM of Mexico Director of GPSC

Monica Garcia has been appointed Director of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain for GM of Mexico

Photo: General Motors

General Motors of Mexico has announced that Mónica García has taken on the role of the new director of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. In the role, she will work with the GPSC team to devise and actualize strategies while working with suppliers to produce consistent quality. Her appointment took effect on March 1.

García has been with GM for 28 years, fulfilling various important roles in the realm of purchasing and supply chain. Her previous roles include a stint as the Purchasing Manager overseeing the Chevrolet Onix, Global Purchasing Manager, and Supplier Development Manager.

“Mónica’s appointment as head of GM Mexico’s Purchasing and Supply Chain strategy is a recognition of her career and experience in this decisive area for the company,” said Francisco Garza, President and CEO of GMM. “We are very pleased that another woman joins the company’s Executive Committee in Mexico and I am sure that with her proven talent, she will continue to consolidate the important results that her area brings to GM globally.”

Part of García’s role as the head of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain will be facilitating the movement of materials to General Motors of Mexico manufacturing facilities and the movement of final products to distribution points.

General Motors of Mexico operates three vehicle manufacturing plants that build products for domestic and international markets. Ramos Arizpe Vehicle Assembly produces the Chevrolet Blazer and Equinox; San Luis Potosi produces the Chevrolet Equinox and Trax and GMC Terrain; and Silao Assembly Plant produces the Chevrolet Silverado and Cheyenne and GMC Sierra.

García earned her degree as an industrial engineer from the National Polytechnic Institute as well as a master’s degree in business administration from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Studies.

