More Car Movies You Didn’t Know Were Remakes

Hollywood is always hunting for older movies and shows to remake

In a previous article for The News Wheel, we highlighted several modern vehicle-themed blockbusters that were actually remakes of older films. However, there are plenty of other examples out there. You’d be surprised how many of your favorite newer car movies owe their existence to earlier versions. Here a just a few of them.

‘The Love Bug’ (1997)

When it comes to car-movie franchises, few are as well-known as the Herbie series. The adventures of the lovable, sentient vehicle first began in the 1968 Disney-produced film The Love Bug. Since then, Herbie has appeared in another five movies, with the most recent being 2005’s Herbie: Fully Loaded. But did you know that one of these sequels is actually a remake of the first sequel? It’s a bit confusing, but the 1997 made-for-TV movie The Love Bug is an alternate sequel to the original The Love Bug, ignoring the events of the first sequel, 1974’s Herbie Rides Again, and all of the films that followed it. That means that, in an alternate Herbie universe, there’s a sequel to The Love Bug also called The Love Bug. Wow.

‘Starsky & Hutch’ (2004)

In 2004, the action-comedy film Starsky & Hutch hit theaters. The film was a buddy-cop flick that saw two detectives, played by Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson, embarking on a goofy, not-for-kids adventure. The film was, of course, a remake of the original 1975-1979 TV series Starsky & Hutch. The show wasn’t a comedy, but rather an action-packed detective drama with the occasional comedic element. The film almost functions as a prequel to the series, but has no actual relation to its continuity.

‘Gone in 60 Seconds’ (2000)

The early 2000s were full of crazy, over-the-top action movies. 2000’s Gone in 60 Seconds fits right into the era, telling a tale of daring heists and fast cars. With a cast including Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie, and Robert Duvall, the film is certainly star-studded. As it turns out, Gone in 60 Seconds is a loose remake of a 1974 film with the same name. The original film infamously features one of the most extensive, destructive car chases in motion picture history. 127 vehicles met their fate on the set of the H.B. “Toby” Halicki-directed movie.

Did you know these modern car movies were remakes of older films and TV shows? Which is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.