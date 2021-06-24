No Comments

More Than 60 Percent of C8 Corvette Drivers Buy Z51 Package

The 2021 Corvette

The Z51 Performance Package adds several features to the C8 Corvette Stingray, improving its braking, handling, and overall performance. Recently, Tony Johnson, Chevrolet’s director of car and crossover marketing, revealed that over 60 percent of all C8 Corvettes ordered come with this package.

Sales of the Z51 Performance Package

The 2020 Corvette Stingray Convertible

For the 2020 model year, Chevrolet built 20,368 Corvette Stingray vehicles. Of these, 15,476 vehicles came with the Z51 Performance Package, which equates to about 76 percent. For the 2021 model year, the price of the package increased from $5,000 to $5,995. This may have caused the overall percentage of vehicles purchased with the package to drop to around 60 percent.

What is in the package?

The 2020 model

The Z51 Performance Package may cost more for 2021, but it still has the same features that it did for 2020. These include a performance exhaust, performance rear axle ratio, Z51 performance suspension, a heavy-duty cooling system, and Z51 performance Brembo brakes.

The equipped C8 Corvette also rides on Michelin Pilot Sport high performance, run-flat, summer tires. The Z51-specific front splitter and rear spoiler make the sports car more aerodynamic as well. Plus, the Electronic Limited Slip Differential increases the car’s traction in different weather conditions.

With the package, the car’s 6.2-liter V8 engine is able to increase its output from 490 horsepower to 495 horsepower and 465 lb-ft to 470 lb-ft of torque. The car can also go 0 to 60 mph in less than three seconds.

For the 2020 Corvette, you could only opt for the Magnetic Ride Control damping system if you purchased the package. However, the 2021 model now offers this system as a standalone option, which may also cause fewer drivers to purchase the package now.

Given that the Z51 Performance Package is necessary to have the C8 Corvette perform at its best, the package will likely continue to be popular among most of the car’s buyers, even with the price hike and damping system change.