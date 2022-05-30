No Comments

More Than 80,000 Silverado EV Work Trucks Have Been Ordered

Photo: Chevrolet

In years past, most people thought an electric vehicle was only ideal for eco-conscious people who worked in offices and had long commutes. But Chevy is aiming to change that perspective, and it looks like it’s working, as the brand has already received close to 85,000 orders for its Silverado EV Work Truck.

According to Automotive News, approximately 370 companies have made reservations for a combined 85,000 Chevy Silverado EV models in the “WT” or Work Truck trim level. The Silverado EV WT comes with a dual-motor e4WD powertrain rated at 510 horsepower and 615 lb-ft of torque. In addition to that brawn, it has an estimated range of 400 miles thanks to its Ultium battery design and Ultium driver motor technology.

Part of the appeal of the Silverado EV as a work truck comes from GM’s commitment to providing companies with the solutions they need and helping them along the way. “We’re not just throwing them a playbook and saying, ‘Here you go, figure it out yourself,’” said Ed Peper, vice president of GM Fleet. “Whether a fleet wants to have home charging for their drivers, whether they want to have depot charging or whether they want to engage in public charging for their drivers, we want solutions for all of them.”

Production of the new Chevy Silverado EV is set to begin in early 2023 at the GM Factory Zero plant in Detroit, Michigan. If you’re interested in owning the 2024 Silverado EV, keep in mind that nationwide parts shortages have affected production timing and it may be a while until you can get behind the wheel.