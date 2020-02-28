No Comments

More Ways to Extend the Life of Your Car

Keeping a car running for as long as possible is a priority of most drivers. If you’re looking for ways to extend the life of your car, consider the tips below from AutoCar writer Richard Dredge.

Improve your skills

Even if you’ve been driving for years and are confident behind the wheel, your driving skills and your car can benefit from time spent in driver’s education.

“…a decent refresher course can make things a lot easier for our cars, in terms of improved awareness and anticipation which helps to reduce wear and tear on the brakes, transmission and maybe the suspension, too,” according to Dredge.

Keep your car clean

A thorough wash doesn’t just keep your car looking shiny and new. Removing dirt, grime, and dust with water and suds will help protect your car’s exterior paint. Dredge notes that neglecting your car’s paint job is a simple way for rust to take over. After you’ve removed the dirt and dust from the exterior, turn your attention to the interior. Vacuum the seats and floors and wipe down the console.

Replace your blades

Your windshield wiper blades are key to your visibility on the road when the rain and snow start to fall. Make sure they are free of cracks or damage.

“Once the blade starts to separate, it’ll fall apart altogether when you switch the wipers on — and it’ll scrape your windshield in the process — potentially to the point that the glass has to be replaced. So replace your blades before they’re wrecked, not after,” Dredge advises.

Pay attention to recalls

Recalls are a part of car ownership. When you receive a recall notice, it’s important to get the issue fixed. And there’s really no excuse not to handle a recall, as Dredge points out recall issues are repaired at no cost to you.

