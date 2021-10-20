No Comments

Most 2021 Chevy Corvette Buyers Select Magnetic Ride Control

The 2021 Corvette models

Photo: Chevrolet

Just over 50 percent of buyers purchased the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette with Magnetic Ride Control. Buyers could choose to upgrade from a standard suspension system to this damping system, which reads the road each millisecond with a suite of sensors and adapts to make for a smoother drive.

The North American Car of the Year: The Corvette is award-winning

How many buyers chose each suspension option?

Photo: Chevrolet

Of all the 2021 Corvette Stingray purchasers, 22.8 percent decided to stick with the standard suspension setup. Another 23.6 percent selected just the Z51 Performance Package suspension, while 45.9 percent chose the Z51 Performance Package with Magnetic Ride Control. In addition, 7.7 percent of buyers opted solely for Magnetic Ride Control without the package. This means that a total of 53.6 percent of 2021 Corvette models came with Magnetic Ride Control.

Chevy produced 26,216 units of the 2021 Corvette, 42 percent of which were convertible models and 58 percent of which were coupe models. Magnetic Ride Control was more popular among convertible purchasers, coming with 60.1 percent of models compared to 48.9 percent of coupe models.

Other notable sales statistics

Photo: General Motors

Also worthy of mention is that the mid-range 2LT trim level was the preferred Corvette model, accounting for 44.1 percent of Corvette vehicles produced. The top-of-the-line 3LT trim made up 40.9 percent of vehicles, and the base-level 1LT made up just 15 percent of vehicles.

The Jet Black interior was the most popular, comprising 35.8 percent of purchases. Adrenaline Red came in second, followed by Natural and Sky Cool Gray. As for the exterior, most models came in the Torch Red paint color. Arctic White took the second spot, followed by Red Mist.

In addition, a massive 87 percent of buyers added the factory performance exhaust system to their 2021 Corvette models. This boosts the sports car’s performance and gives the ride some extra sound.

The Bowling Green Assembly facility in Kentucky is now building the 2022 Chevy Corvette. It will be interesting to see how the new Corvette’s sales compare to its predecessor’s sales.