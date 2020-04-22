 Added on April 22, 2020  Kimiko Kidd   , ,
Which are the Most Powerful and Efficient Chevrolet Engines Available?

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet boasts an impressive lineup of powertrains, and we’ve rounded up some of the most notable examples. From hardworking diesel mills and high-end performance engines to fuel-sipping powerplants, here’s a look at some of the bowtie brand’s most dynamic dynamos.

Most powerful engines

2019 chevrolet corvette zr1 chicago auto show

Performance cars: If you’re in the market for breathtaking performance, check out the supercharged 6.2-liter LT5. This engine belts out 755 horsepower alongside 715 lb-ft of torque. The latest model boasts a supercharger with improved efficiency, which provides 2.65 liters of displacement. Billed as the most powerful production engine that Chevrolet has ever released, this dynamo lets the 2019 Corvette ZR1 achieve a top speed of 212 mph.

Recall for 2020 Chevy
Photo: Chevrolet

HD and LD Trucks: The Silverado boasts some impressive engines. The Silverado 1500 maxes out with a 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8, which produces best-in-class 420 horsepower and best-in-class 460 lb.-ft. of torque. It even offers best-in-class maximum towing capability, topping out at 13,400 pounds. Among the HD models, the 3500 offers the Duramax 6.6-liter Turbo-Diesel V8 engine, which pumps out 445 horsepower, 910 lb-ft. of torque, and a maximum 35,500-pound gooseneck towing capacity.

Chevy Low Cab Forward 2
Photo: Chevrolet

Commercial vehicles: Want to add some muscle to your fleet? There are a couple of contenders for the most powerful commercial Chevy engine. If your priority is towing capability, check out the diesel-powered 5.2-liter inline-four, available for the 6500 XD Low Cab Forward. It produces 215 horsepower, 520 lb-ft of torque, and gives the Low Cab Forward a maximum GWVR of 25,950 pounds. You can also check out the Silverado 6500 HD, which packs a 6.6-liter Turbo-Diesel V8 that offers 350 horsepower, 700 lb-ft of torque, and a GWVR of up to 23,500 pounds.

Most efficient engines

free car rentals
Photo: Chevrolet

Gas: Even among Chevrolet’s broad lineup of gasoline engines, its 1.4-liter EcoTec four-cylinder provides remarkable efficiency. It helps the Spark earn up to 38 mpg on the highway. If you’d like a little more power, choose the 1.4-liter EcoTec, which earns up to 36 mpg on the highway in the Chevy Malibu.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Photo: Chevrolet

Diesel: If you want a blend of power and efficiency, check out the Duramax 3.0-liter Turbo-Diesel engine. Thanks to this dynamo, the 2020 Silverado 1500 is the most fuel-efficient truck in America. It delivers 33 mpg on the highway, while unleashing 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. It even enables the Silverado to tow up to 9,300 pounds.

