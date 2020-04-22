Which are the Most Powerful and Efficient Chevrolet Engines Available?
Chevrolet boasts an impressive lineup of powertrains, and we’ve rounded up some of the most notable examples. From hardworking diesel mills and high-end performance engines to fuel-sipping powerplants, here’s a look at some of the bowtie brand’s most dynamic dynamos.
Most powerful engines
Performance cars: If you’re in the market for breathtaking performance, check out the supercharged 6.2-liter LT5. This engine belts out 755 horsepower alongside 715 lb-ft of torque. The latest model boasts a supercharger with improved efficiency, which provides 2.65 liters of displacement. Billed as the most powerful production engine that Chevrolet has ever released, this dynamo lets the 2019 Corvette ZR1 achieve a top speed of 212 mph.
HD and LD Trucks: The Silverado boasts some impressive engines. The Silverado 1500 maxes out with a 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8, which produces best-in-class 420 horsepower and best-in-class 460 lb.-ft. of torque. It even offers best-in-class maximum towing capability, topping out at 13,400 pounds. Among the HD models, the 3500 offers the Duramax 6.6-liter Turbo-Diesel V8 engine, which pumps out 445 horsepower, 910 lb-ft. of torque, and a maximum 35,500-pound gooseneck towing capacity.
Commercial vehicles: Want to add some muscle to your fleet? There are a couple of contenders for the most powerful commercial Chevy engine. If your priority is towing capability, check out the diesel-powered 5.2-liter inline-four, available for the 6500 XD Low Cab Forward. It produces 215 horsepower, 520 lb-ft of torque, and gives the Low Cab Forward a maximum GWVR of 25,950 pounds. You can also check out the Silverado 6500 HD, which packs a 6.6-liter Turbo-Diesel V8 that offers 350 horsepower, 700 lb-ft of torque, and a GWVR of up to 23,500 pounds.
Most efficient engines
Gas: Even among Chevrolet’s broad lineup of gasoline engines, its 1.4-liter EcoTec four-cylinder provides remarkable efficiency. It helps the Spark earn up to 38 mpg on the highway. If you’d like a little more power, choose the 1.4-liter EcoTec, which earns up to 36 mpg on the highway in the Chevy Malibu.
Diesel: If you want a blend of power and efficiency, check out the Duramax 3.0-liter Turbo-Diesel engine. Thanks to this dynamo, the 2020 Silverado 1500 is the most fuel-efficient truck in America. It delivers 33 mpg on the highway, while unleashing 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. It even enables the Silverado to tow up to 9,300 pounds.
