These Are the Most Reliable Land Rovers You Can Buy in 2025

Long associated with luxury and off-road prowess, Land Rover has often struggled to deliver vehicles with long-term reliability. This has been a sticking point for owners, particularly as repair and maintenance costs have risen. Now, amid ongoing scrutiny and competitive pressure, the automaker appears to be making incremental progress in refining the ownership experience.

These rankings are not based on speculation. Instead, they come from aggregated owner reports, maintenance data, and official reliability scores. Each of the three vehicles listed below received a J.D. Power rating above 75 out of 100—relatively high for the brand. While none are without flaws, these models offer a clearer path forward for those still drawn to the Land Rover nameplate.

Range Rover Tops the Reliability List for 2025

The full-size Range Rover leads Land Rover’s current lineup in reliability, earning a J.D. Power rating of 79/100. Once infamous for its service issues, the latest generation appears to have addressed several chronic concerns. It remains the brand’s flagship, and while it still commands a base MSRP of over $110,000, it now combines performance with an improved track record.

Under the hood, the base Range Rover is equipped with a 3.0-liter I6 hybrid engine generating 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, paired with a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Fuel efficiency figures reach 19/24/21 MPG, a modest improvement over previous versions.

Despite the progress, a few significant issues remain. In 2024, over 2,000 units were recalled due to engine oil leaks that presented a risk of fire. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) cited faulty oil filters as the root cause. Other documented problems include unintended shifts to neutral, rearview camera malfunctions, and misaligned body panels, according to CarBuzz. These issues haven’t derailed the model’s overall improvement, but they remain part of the conversation.

Range Rover Sport Closes the Gap

Just one point behind, the Range Rover Sport received a 78/100 reliability rating from J.D. Power, placing it close to its larger sibling. Built on the same platform, the Sport version offers a more dynamic driving experience while maintaining a similarly premium feel. It’s also more affordable, with pricing starting at $83,700.

Powering the base model is a 3.0-liter I6 turbo engine with 355 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque, along with a four-wheel drive system and 8-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle reaches 22 MPG combined, making it a practical yet powerful midsize SUV.

In March 2025, a significant recall affected more than 7,200 units due to seat belt buckles installed incorrectly in the second row. As stated by Land Rover, the issue could prevent the buckles from latching properly, posing a safety risk. While the recall was addressed swiftly by dealerships, CarBuzz reports additional quality concerns, such as ineffective wiper blades and misaligned driver-side doors, which have not led to recalls but suggest uneven manufacturing consistency.

Velar Ranks Well among Compact Luxury SUVs

The Range Rover Velar rounds out the top three with a J.D. Power score of 77/100, maintaining a stable position despite being the smallest and most affordable of the trio. Designed to compete with the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC, the Velar starts at $61,600 and prioritizes style and technology.

Its base version runs on a 2.0-liter Ingenium I4 engine producing 247 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Fuel economy stands at 22/26/23 MPG, which is respectable for the segment.

One of the Velar’s most unusual reported issues involves the “Passive Entryway” system, where retractable door handles fail to deploy properly. While this hasn’t triggered an official recall, the NHTSA has acknowledged the glitch. Additionally, the Velar was included in the same oil filter-related engine fire recall that affected other 2024 Range Rover models. Despite these setbacks, it remains a competitive option for buyers seeking a compact luxury SUV from the brand.