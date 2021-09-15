No Comments

MultiPro Tailgate Kicker Audio System Comes to the Hummer EV

Photo: GMC

It seems like the GMC Hummer EV just keeps getting more and more features. In addition to its host of off-road-ready features and fun tech tools, it’s getting the available MultiPro Tailgate Audio System by Kicker.

Get to know the MultiPro Tailgate Audio System

This Kicker audio system is built right into the inner panel of the Hummer EV Truck’s MultiPro tailgate. It offers 100 watts of sound piped through two four-inch coaxial speakers. And since the sound system is weatherproofed and durable, you don’t have to worry about your truck being exposed to the elements.

While the Silverado and Sierra’s exterior audio systems were powered by the vehicle’s low-current power supply, the Hummer EV’s speakers will be powered by its Ultium battery pack. That said, GM Authority doubts that its power usage will have much impact on the vehicle’s range, even after extended usage.

You can add the Kicker MultiPro Tailgate Audio System to the Hummer EV for $749.

Other fun features

If you’re looking for more ways to customize your Hummer EV, check out the recently revealed Sky Convertible Top. This modular panel system lets you enjoy an open-air driving experience. And since it can break down into panels, you can store it in the Hummer’s front trunk with the available Sky Panel Storage Set. The convertible top itself costs $1,695, while the storage set is $595. They’re both exclusive to the Hummer EV Truck model.

Other unique options include crossbar roof rails, a bed-mounted vertical tire carrier, and Crabwalk Mode. When engaged, it enables four-wheel steering, which lets the vehicle move sideways and diagonally. It also offers Super Cruise, which allows hands-free driving on select highways in the United States and Canada.

On top of all that, you can choose from three different exterior badge colors: black, red, or Tech Bronze.

The GMC Hummer is available to reserve now. The pickup will begin production in fall of 2021, while the SUV will be manufactured in early 2023.